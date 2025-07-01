Convicted voyeur breached court orders by attending a funeral

A 64-year-old man who had previously been convicted of voyeurism has now appeared at court for sentencing after breaching a Sexual Offences Prevention Order and a Restraining Order by attending a funeral.

A sitting of Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, June 26 heard that the defendant – Kevin McKeever – whose address was listed as Carn-Neil Park in Waterfoot, breached the Court Orders earlier this year.

He had been prohibited from being within 100 metres of the victim of the voyeurism and from causing her fear or distress, but the court heard that the defendant had been in her presence in connection with a funeral.

A defence barrister outlined to District Judge Nigel Broderick that the defendant had "lost the respect of the community" following the voyeurism case.

McKeever has been given a nine months prison sentence for the breaches of the Court Orders but bail was fixed for appeal.