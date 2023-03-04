Five men have been charged following the discovery of a cannabis farm in the Cookstown area on Thursday, March 2.

They are expected to appear before Dungannon Magistrates Court today (Saturday).

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Criminal Investigation Department have charged five men following the discovery of a cannabis farm in the Tulnacross Road area of Cookstown on Thursday, March 2.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The men, aged 28, 36, 50 and two aged 29, have been charged with a number of related offences, including cultivating cannabis, possession of firearms or ammunition in suspicious circumstances, and false imprisonment.

The cannabis farm discovered in the Tulnacross Road area of Cookstown.

"The men are expected to appear before Dungannon Magistrates Court today, Saturday, March 4.

Advertisement

Advertisement