Cookstown delivery driver's 'poor paperwork management' leads to him being caught driving without insurance on M1 near Loughgall, Co Armagh
Garry Gillen, aged 40, from Dunnamore Road, Cookstown, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with driving without insurance.
His solicitor said the defendant would be pleading guilty.
The court heard that on Thursday, November 2 last year, police stopped a white Citroen Berlingo driven by Gillen travelling westbound on the M1 near Loughgall.
He was unable to produce insurance and was asked to produce it within seven days at a police station. A check on police systems showed there was no record of him producing the insurance.
Gillen’s solicitor said this was a “case of poor paperwork and poor management”.
“He had thought he was insured,” she said, adding her client had attended Dungannon Police Station to try to explain.
She added Gillen needed his vehicle for work as a delivery driver.
Six penalty points were imposed and a £250 fine plus the offender’s levy.