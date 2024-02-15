Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Garry Gillen, aged 40, from Dunnamore Road, Cookstown, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with driving without insurance.

His solicitor said the defendant would be pleading guilty.

-

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

-

The court heard that on Thursday, November 2 last year, police stopped a white Citroen Berlingo driven by Gillen travelling westbound on the M1 near Loughgall.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He was unable to produce insurance and was asked to produce it within seven days at a police station. A check on police systems showed there was no record of him producing the insurance.

Gillen’s solicitor said this was a “case of poor paperwork and poor management”.

“He had thought he was insured,” she said, adding her client had attended Dungannon Police Station to try to explain.

She added Gillen needed his vehicle for work as a delivery driver.