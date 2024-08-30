Cookstown farmer handed five-month jail sentence for assaulting man in pub

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Co Tyrone farmer who struck and knocked down a man standing in the smoking area outside a Cookstown pub has been jailed for five months.

John Philip Desmond Parke, aged 35, from Tullycall Road, Cookstown, was convicted of assaulting the man, causing him actual bodily harm, on August 27 last year.

Parke was released on bail pending an appeal against the prison sentence.

Dungannon Magistrates Court heard that the injured party had to have five stitches to his eyebrow following the assault, which Parke maintained was carried out by someone else he was too frightened to identify.

Sentencing Parke, District Judge Peter Magill told the defendant that he was entitled to plead not guilty but he had heard the case and it was "an unprovoked and totally unexpected" attack on the victim.

Mr Magill said Parke is a man with “a history of violence” and by contesting the case he had lost any credit the court might give to him.

The judge said the defendant did not accept his guilt in the matter and therefore was not suitable to be addressed by the Probation Service.

Mr Magill refused an application by a lawyer from the Public Prosecution Service for a restraining order to ensure there was no future contact between the defendant and the injured party.

He said it was “not normal” to grant one in this type of case.

Defence lawyer Craig Patton explained an immediate custodial sentence would pose problems for the defendant who, he said, has added farming duties following the recent death of his grandfather.