Cookstown ‘L’ driver caught on motorway taking wife to hospital

A learner driver caught on the M1 motorway taking his wife to hospital, lost his licence for two months at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 31st Mar 2023, 12:01 BST

Espirito Santo Da Silva (35) from Parkmount, Cookstown, was also fined a total of £400 with a £15 offender’s levy for driving unaccompanied, having no insurance, 'L' driver on motorway, and failing to display 'L' plates.

The court heard the offences came to light when police stopped the defendant between Junctions 14-15 on the evening of December 27 last year.

Prosecuting counsel said the defendant had a provisional licence in the UK and was driving unaccompanied with no ‘L’ plates displayed on the vehicle, and no insurance.

The case was heard at Dungannon Magistrates Court.
She said Da Silva told police he had forgotten to put his ‘L’ plates up, and had to go to the hospital with his wife.

A defence lawyer explained the journey was “a necessity” and the defendant could not find anyone to drive them to the hospital.