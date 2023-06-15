A Cookstown lorry driver has been fined for parking on a motorway hard shoulder.

Steven James McCann (36), of Rathmore, had the offence detected on June 8 last year at the M2 motorway near Antrim town.

He pleaded guilty to a charge that he 'caused a vehicle to stop and remain at rest on the hard shoulder of the motorway'. He also admitted failing to produce a driving licence to police.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday (June 13) a prosecutor said that police saw a "lorry parked on the hard shoulder of the motorway".

Ballymena courthouse. Photo: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

She said that officers could not see the driver and when they opened the cab door the "defendant appeared from the bunk at the rear of the cab".

It was established the lorry had not broken down, the court heard.

A defence solicitor said the circumstances of the stop "fell short of an emergency that would have provided him with a defence".