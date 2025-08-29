A male has been arrested in relation to drugs offences after police conducted a search in the Cookstown area.

The operation was conducted on Thursday morning by officers from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Branch along with colleagues from the Tactical Support Group.

The male has been arrested for possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply, possession of a Class B drug and possession of criminal property.

A PSNI spokesperson urged anyone with information about drug dealing in the community to contact police.