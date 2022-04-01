Cookstown man admitted stealing wine

Donatas Daugalas (39), of Beechway, Cookstown, was fined £315 after pleading guilty to theft of the wine, totalling £35.

The court heard the offences happened between June 11 and July 17 2020.

A prosecuting lawyer said the defendant was seen on CCTV leaving the store without paying for the wine.

She said the defendant was eventually identified and followed to his home address.

Daugalas, who was self represented, said he had lost his job and separated from his wife and had turned to drinking.

He told District Judge Michael Ranaghan that he just wanted to get this over and done with and he “would never, never do it again.”