A Cookstown man, who was found slumped at the wheel of his car at a filling station near Portadown, has avoided a driving ban but the judge at Craigavon Magistrates Court told him it was his “first and last chance”.

Michael Paul Byrne, aged 21, from Tullagh Road, appeared before the court on Wednesday charged with being in charge of a vehicle with excess alcohol in his breath.

Craigavon courthouse. Picture credit: Tony Hendron.

A Prosecutor told the court that on Wednesday, November 1, this year at around 7.25am police were tasked to a report of a male asleep at the Express Filling Station, Dobbin Road, Armagh.

“On arrival police observed a black Volkswagen Polo stationed in the forecourt with the lights on. In the driver’s seat police observed a male who turned out to be the defendant slumped in the seat with his seat belt on. Police attempted to wake the defendant and after about 30 seconds he awoke. He was drowsy and his speech was slurred and appeared confused. There was a strong smell of intoxicating liquor from the defendant.

"Police asked the defendant for the keys which were on the drivers seat between his legs. The defendant was arrested for the offence of being in charge with excess and made no reply to caution. He was conveyed to Lurgan custody where he provided a lower reading of 79mg."

When District Judge Francis Rafferty asked how Byrne got there, his barrister Conor Lunney said the judge is quite entitled to ask. District Judge Rafferty said it wasn’t his job to direct the Prosecution but "did they at least check CCTV from the garage”.

Mr Lunney said: “I am not entirely sure. You are quite entitled to draw whatever inferences as well. Can I say, Mr Byrne, his father, who attends court as well, are acutely aware that the court can draw those inferences.”

The barrister said the defendant is a young man who is coping with an Asperger's Syndrome diagnosis who is in part time employment and is still in education. “The loss of his licence will inevitably have a difficult effect on him.”

District Judge Rafferty said: “It is not my job to rectify any flaws in any investigation. In the event, he is charged with in charge with excess alcohol. He has no previous convictions. He is 21. This is his first and last chance.” Byrne was given ten penalty points plus a fine of £250 plus the Offender Levy.