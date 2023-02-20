A 32-year-old Cookstown man was fined £100 at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday for possessing a small quantity of cocaine.

Adrian Michael John Forysthe from Old Coagh Road in the town admitted a charge of possessing the drug on January 25, 2021.

Prosecuting counsel told the court that police received a report of an alleged Covid breach at a house in Cookstown and on attending spoke to the defendant, who was sitting on a bed with a number of other people, with beers cans lying around.

The lawyer said there was also a debit card and five pound note with white powder on it. A search was carried out and a white bag containing the Class A drug cocaine was recovered.

Dungannon Courthouse.

A defence lawyer stressed there was under one gram of cocaine found. He said Forsythe later admitted ownership of the drug and his wrongdoing.

