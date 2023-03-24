Register
BREAKING
Cookstown man found with hammer and bag of drugs in pub, court told

A Cookstown man found with a hammer down the leg of his trousers, has been placed on Probation for 18 months.

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 24th Mar 2023, 17:20 GMT
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 17:20 GMT

Curtis Burnside (26), of Beechway, admitted charges of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, the hammer, assaulting a police officer, and possessing cannabis on March 9 last year.

He also admitted possessing cannabis on July 5, 2022.

Prosecuting counsel told Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday that police were informed that Curtis was on licensed premises in Cookstown with a bag of cannabis.

Dungannon Courthouse
The lawyer said on searching the defendant, police found drugs in his pocket and a hammer down the right side of his trousers.

On being placed in a police vehicle, the defendant raised his elbow to cause harm to an officer but did not connect, counsel said.

She said during a search carried out at a property in the town on July 5, 2022, at which Curtis was present, police located a quantity of cannabis.

A defence lawyer stressed that very small quantities of drugs were found, and that Curtis had cooperated fully with the police.

He said the defendant had broken his leg in a crash some time ago and has arthritis in his pelvis.

Placing Curtis on Probation, Deputy District Judge Sean O'Hare also imposed a £150 fine with a £15 offender's levy.

Mr O'Hare said Curtis had acted the way he had out of frustration at being searched and having drugs in his possession.

The judge made a destruction order in respect of the hammer and drugs, and gave the defendant 10 weeks to pay the fine.