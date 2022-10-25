Sam Kells (22), from Gallion Glen, admitted charges of possessing the Class A drug and the fireworks on March 8.

Kells was also fined £200 with a £15 offender's levy and disqualified from driving for 12 months for having no insurance on January 18.

Prosecuting counsel told Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday (October 21) that on March 8, police carried out a search at the defendant's address under warrant and uncovered two fireworks and a quantity of cocaine in his bedroom.

Dungannon Courthouse.

The lawyer said on January 18 last year, police were carrying out a vehicle checkpoint close to the defendant's address when a car turned into Gallion Glen as if to avoid the checkpoint.

She said police spoke to the defendant who showed them his insurance on his phone, but further checks revealed he was not insured.

Defence lawyer Blaine Nugent said between three and four grams of cocaine had been found.

Mr Nugent said Kells attended court with his father and sister for support and has made strides to turn his lifestyle around and put offending behind him.

He explained that the defendant had taken himself away from a peer group in Cookstown who would have been doing drugs, and moved in with his father.