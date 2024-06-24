Cookstown man in court on public order charges arising out of alleged incident at Union Road
A Cookstown man has been in court on charges of criminal damage and disorderly behaviour.
Glen Walton, aged 40, of no fixed address, is alleged to have committed the offences in the vicinity of Union Road, Cookstown, on May 19 this year.
Defence lawyer Blaine Nugent suggested it was a case for a pre-sentence report.
District Judge Peter Magill adjourned the case until August 2 for the report to be compiled.
Mr Magill told Walton that he was “making no promises but let’s see what this report brings”.