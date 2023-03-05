Cookstown man made ‘foolish decision’ to drive home from licensed premises

A Cookstown man who "took a chance" to drive home from licensed premises, has lost his licence for 12 months.

Barry John Conway (45), from Maloon Way, was also fined £250 with a £15 offender’s levy for driving while having consumed excess alcohol in breath.

Prosecuting counsel told Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday that on January 27, police stopped a car at Burn Road in Cookstown.

He said it was established the defendant had been drinking, and he later provided an evidential specimen, which showed an alcohol reading of 60 mcgs in breath.

Dungannon Courthouse.

A defence lawyer said the defendant worked for a local electrical company and the loss of his licence would cause him problems.

He explained Conway normally left his car and walked home but on this occasion he “took a chance” and drove a very short distance.