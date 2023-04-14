Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
9 hours ago Body found in search of hiker on Ben Nevis
19 minutes ago The Script co-founder and guitarist Mark Sheehan dies aged 46
1 hour ago Police issue new statement over Nicola Bulley case
2 hours ago DWP issues holiday warning to Universal Credit and PIP claimants
4 hours ago Student found guilty for throwing eggs at King Charles
4 hours ago Seagull dies after being dragged on a lead in viral Facebook video

Cookstown man made his neighbour afraid to go out of her house, court told

A Tyrone man harassed a neighbour so much that she was afraid to go out of her house, Dungannon Magistrates Court was told on Friday.

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 14th Apr 2023, 18:25 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 18:25 BST

Martin Keenan (58), of Maloon Park, Cookstown, was given a two-month jail sentence, suspended for 18 months.

Keenan admitted a charge of pursuing a course of conduct against a female which amounted to harassment between November 12, 2020 and November 3, 2021.

Prosecuting counsel told the court that on November 13, 2020, police received a report of the defendant blocking the victim's car in the middle of the street and attempting to enter her vehicle.

Most Popular
Dungannon Courthouse.Dungannon Courthouse.
Dungannon Courthouse.

The lawyer said on November 21, the injured party reported observing the defendant at his front door and when he saw her he began shouting "You b******, you b******, get into you f****** car you b*****."

Counsel said Keenan was subsequently arrested for harassment and ordered to have no contact with the injured party.

Continuing, he said on October 31, 2021, police received another report that at approximately 1.10pm the defendant was outside his property, pointing and “staring intensely” at the injured party which made her afraid to go out.

The prosecutor said there were two further reports received, including one on November 2 at 8.45am when the injured party was taking her child to school and Keenan ran at her vehicle and was verbally aggressive.

A defence lawyer explained that Keenan has spent a period in Holywell Hospital and was now residing at assisted accommodation in Coleraine.

Read More
Cookstown residents’ group urge other estates to consider installing defibrillat...

He stressed the defendant would be living in Coleraine and would not be coming in contact with the injured party.