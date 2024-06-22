Cookstown man pleads guilty to dishonesty charges involving theft of fragrances from local pharmacies

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Cookstown man has pleaded guilty to dishonesty charges when he appeared by video link at Dungannon Magistrates Court, sitting in Omagh, on Friday (June 21).

Pearse Forgione (29), from Lissan Road, faces charges of theft, burglary and attempted theft of a toothbrush, aftershaves and fragrances from pharmacies in Cookstown to the total value of £468 on dates between October 12 and November 18.

Forgione was remanded in custody until July 19.