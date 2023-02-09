A Cookstown man has been sent for trial on dishonesty charges involving more than £23,000.

Colin Glendinning (48), of Drumlea Park, is accused of dishonestly abusing his position of safeguarding the financial interests of Scripture Teaching Library Ltd, and without permission used funds from the company to pay for fuel and other items for his own use between December 30, 2015 and October 24, 2018.

Glendinning was accused of four other similar charges when he appeared by video link from his solicitor's office for a preliminary enquiry at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

When asked by the court clerk if he had any objection to the holding of the enquiry, Glendinning replied 'no'. He also replied 'no' when asked by the clerk if he wished to say anything in answer to the charges.

The case has been sent to Londonderry Crown Court.