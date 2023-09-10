Register
Cookstown man smashed window after ‘partying and drinking all night’, court told

A young Cookstown man was jailed for a month at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday after admitting smashing a window in his mother's front door.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 10th Sep 2023, 17:20 BST
Updated 10th Sep 2023, 17:21 BST
David Mark Cunningham, aged 23, with no fixed address, admitted a charge of criminal damage on August 10 this year.

The court heard police were called to the incident at Riverside Drive in Cookstown by the victim, who reported that Cunningham had been partying and drinking all night and broke a window in her front door.

Prosecuting counsel said police subsequently located Cunningham in a bedroom upstairs and he was arrested.

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: National WorldDungannon Courthouse. Credit: National World
Defence lawyer Craig Patton said it was somewhat “sad situation” the defendant found himself in in that his mother and grandmother are the only people to provide him with support and had stood by him.

Mr Patton explained Cunningham has been in custody since August 11, and has issues with alcohol and drugs.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan ordered the defendant to pay £30 compensation for the damage.