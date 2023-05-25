Cookstown man spotted putting alcohol in trolley and removing security tags

A Cookstown man who stole alcohol from two shops in the town, has been handed a combination order.

James Pue (31), from Burnvale Crescent, was placed on Probation for 18 months and ordered to carry out 80 hours of Community Service.District Judge Michael Ranaghan also ordered him to make restitution totalling £52 to Tesco and Home Bargains.Mr Ranaghan warned Pue that if he breached the court order he would be brought back and sentenced into custody.

Dungannon Magistrates Court heard on Wednesday (May 24) that Pue had previously pleaded guilty to stealing alcohol, soft drinks and chocolate from Cookstown Tesco on October 1 and 5, and a bottle of alcohol from Home Bargains.

A lawyer prosecuting told the court that on October 1, Pue was observed in Tesco putting items in a trolley and removing the security tags before leaving the store without making any effort to pay for them. The items totalled approximately £30.09.

Dungannon Courthouse.

Counsel said on October 5 the defendant was spotted by a security guard doing the same thing and was stopped at the front of the shop after making no effort to pay.

She said the items totalled £42.34 and were recovered for re-sale.

The lawyer said police were called to Home Bargains on December 2 last where they spoke to the manager who had seen Pue leave the premises without paying for a bottle of vodka, valued £18.95, and handing it to another person.

A defence solicitor pointed out the Pue has a record for theft which was linked to his struggle with alcohol.