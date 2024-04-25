Cookstown man to stand trial on charges of making indecent photographs and possessing prohibited images of children

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Donatas Kovalskis, aged 28, from Church Street in the town, also faces charges of possessing a prohibited image of a child.

Kovalskis faces a total of 10 charges of making indecent photographs, and three of possessing prohibited images.

The alleged offences were committed between February 8 and August 24, 2017.

Omagh Courthouse where Dungannon Court is held. Credit: Google Maps

Deputy District Judge Sean O’Hare said the evidence was sufficient to proceed.

When asked by the clerk at Dungannon Magistrates Court, sitting in Omagh, if he had anything to say in answer to the charges, Kovalskis replied ‘no’.

He also replied ‘no’ when asked if he wished to tender a written statement of evidence.

Kovalskis was returned for arraignment, on personal bail of £500, at Dungannon Crown Court sitting in Newry, on May 21.