Before the court was 29-year-old Christopher Patrick Colton from Killymoon Crescent, Cookstown, who faces two criminal damage charges arising out of the incident on July 9 this year.Prosecuting counsel said a approximately 2.50am police received a report about damage to the rear passenger window of a vehicle, and while they were in attendance the damage to the rear window of another vehicle was noted.He said blood stains were found on one of the vehicles and people in the neighbourhood identified the defendant as being responsible for the damage to the cars.

The lawyer said Colton had been had earlier been given medical treatment for cuts to his wrist and forearm which he claimed to have sustained at his home.Counsel said Colton later admitted in interview causing the damage to both vehicles. The lawyer said the cost of damage to one of the vehicles was £791.50, and the other was £30, but there was no proof of receipt.Defence lawyer Michael Forde stressed that these were only estimates.Deputy District Judge Sean O'Hare adjourned the case for a week to allow the Public Prosecution Service to find out how much the cost of damage is, as the defendant appeared surprised by those figures.Mr O'Hare said he also wanted to know what steps the defendant has taken to "make good" with his neighbours.