Cookstown man tried to pick a fight with police

Cecil Donnelly (48), of Molesworth Street, Cookstown, admitted a charge of disorderly behaviour at William Street on July 3 2020.

The court heard police were called to a disturbance involving two intoxicated males at approximately 4.40pm.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prosecuting counsel said police told Donnelly to go home and he refused, becoming aggressive towards the officers.

Magherafelt Magistrates Court sits at Bishop Street courthouse in Derry / Londonderry.

The lawyer said he was asked again to leave and started shouting profanities and asking officers if they wanted to fight.

Imposing the sentence, District Judge Michael Ranaghan told Donnelly he was “now walking a tightrope”.