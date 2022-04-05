Cookstown man tried to pick a fight with police

Cecil Donnelly (48), of Molesworth Street, Cookstown, admitted a charge of disorderly behaviour at William Street on July 3 2020.
The court heard police were called to a disturbance involving two intoxicated males at approximately 4.40pm.
Prosecuting counsel said police told Donnelly to go home and he refused, becoming aggressive towards the officers.
The lawyer said he was asked again to leave and started shouting profanities and asking officers if they wanted to fight.
Imposing the sentence, District Judge Michael Ranaghan told Donnelly he was “now walking a tightrope”.
He said the police were doing their job and should not have to put up with abuse from people like Donnelly.