Cookstown man was found with cocaine at police checkpoint

A Cookstown man escaped a jail sentence after the judge accepted he had taken steps to "face up to his demons".

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
3 minutes ago
Updated 5th Mar 2023, 8:54am

Before Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday was Lee David Cheevers (29), from Killycurragh Road, who admitted a charge of possessing cocaine on September 22, 2022.

The court heard Cheevers was stopped at a police vehicle checkpoint in Cookstown and police found a deal bag containing a quantity of cocaine.

Prosecuting counsel said a follow-up search was carried out at his home where two more deal bags were found with the purity ranging from 66% to 71%.

Dungannon Courthouse.
A defence lawyer said Cheevers made an admission he had the drugs when he wound down the car window to police.

He said the defendant had been binging on class A drugs, but has now taken steps to stablise his life.

Imposing a £300 fine with £15 offender’s levy, District Judge Michael Ranaghan said it was clear Cheevers has taken steps to deal with his problem.