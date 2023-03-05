A Cookstown man escaped a jail sentence after the judge accepted he had taken steps to "face up to his demons".

Before Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday was Lee David Cheevers (29), from Killycurragh Road, who admitted a charge of possessing cocaine on September 22, 2022.

The court heard Cheevers was stopped at a police vehicle checkpoint in Cookstown and police found a deal bag containing a quantity of cocaine.

Prosecuting counsel said a follow-up search was carried out at his home where two more deal bags were found with the purity ranging from 66% to 71%.

Dungannon Courthouse.

A defence lawyer said Cheevers made an admission he had the drugs when he wound down the car window to police.

He said the defendant had been binging on class A drugs, but has now taken steps to stablise his life.