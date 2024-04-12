Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Seumas James Edward O'Brien (60), from Union Street in the town, had sentencing deferred until October 9 to monitor his behaviour.

Deputy District Judge Sean O'Hare said he would not be imposing a custodial sentence after reading what he described as a "very heartrending” victm impact statement from the complainant.

Prosecuting counsel said at approximately 10 am on December 11 last, police were tasked to Molesworth Street, Cookstown, to an incident involving two brothers.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Omagh Courthouse where Dungannon Magistrates Court is held. Credit: Google Maps

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The lawyer said the defendant had access to his former family home and had asked the complainant, who is paralysed from the neck down, for money.

When declined, O’Brien came over to the bedside of the complainant and waved his clenched fist inches from his face telling him that he would put him into next year and that he deserved his disability.

Counsel said the incident was witnessed by the defendant’s sister who also declined to give him money.

Referring to the victim impact statement, Deputy District Judge O’Hare said the complainant did not wish the defendant to go to prison and outlined the difficulties his brother has had to endure in his life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr O’Hare said the injured party asked for him to be sentenced in a way that would be of help to the community.

"Clearly there are a number of difficulties which led you to behaving in a manner which was really out of character for you,” he told O’Brien.