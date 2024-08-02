Cookstown man who had prescription for cannabis is given conditional discharge for 12 months
Dungannon Magistrates Court was told on Friday that 20-year-old Oisin Gaynor, from Gortalowry Park in the town, was a front seat passenger in a car stopped by police in the Moy area around midnight on August 5 last year.
Prosecuting counsel said police carried out a search and uncovered the cannabis which Gaynor said he had a prescription for.
The lawyer said Gaynor later produced a prescription for the cannabis, which was dated August 9.
District Judge Peter Magill said he would treat this as a different kind of cannabis case, as it was clear that the defendant is getting treatment.
He warned Gaynor that if there were any further convicions he could revisit the matter.
Mr Magill acceded to an application from the prosecution and made an order for the destruction of the seized cannabis.