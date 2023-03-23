Three cars were burned out and the roof of an underground carpark in Cookstown badly damaged in an alleged arson attack, a court was told.

Craig George Ian Watterson (30), of Union Place, and Paul Matthew Peter Madden (35), Molesworth Street, both Cookstown, are accused of damaging by fire three vehicles and a carpark belonging to others on March 21.

Watterson is also charged with damaging a CCTV system on the same date.

The men appeared by video link from Dungannon custody suite at Strabane Magistrates Court on Thursday.

The underground carpark at Union Place off Molesworth Street, Cookstown. Picture: Google

A detective constable said she believed she could connect both men to the charges before the court.

The judge granted bail to both accused with conditions, including that they reside at addresses outside Cookstown suitable to police, do not enter the town, and have no contact with the vehicle owners.