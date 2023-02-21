Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Cookstown motorist caught doing 92mph in BMW on carriageway

A motorist caught travelling at 92mph on the Cookstown dual carriageway, was fined £400 with six penalty points at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday.

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
2 minutes ago

Thirty-one-year-old Levi Mahoney from Killeenan Road, Cookstown, was also fined a further £500 on charges of having no insurance and no Vehicle Test Certificate.

Prosecuting counsel told the court that on November 5, 2022, police were carrying out speed checks on the Cookstown to Moneymore road when they detected a grey-coloured BMW travelling at 92mph over a distance of 300 metres, 32mph in excess of the limit for the road.

He said further checks showed the defendant’s insurance had been cancelled at the time of the incident and there was no Vehicle Test Certificate.

Most Popular
Dungannon Courthouse.

Defence lawyer Craig Patton said Mahoney was not aware that the vehicle was not insured as he had not received any notification from his broker.

Read More
Southern Trust honours those who gave the gift of life

Mr Patton said the defendant accepted it was a high speed and apologised to the court.