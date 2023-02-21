A motorist caught travelling at 92mph on the Cookstown dual carriageway, was fined £400 with six penalty points at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday.

Thirty-one-year-old Levi Mahoney from Killeenan Road, Cookstown, was also fined a further £500 on charges of having no insurance and no Vehicle Test Certificate.

Prosecuting counsel told the court that on November 5, 2022, police were carrying out speed checks on the Cookstown to Moneymore road when they detected a grey-coloured BMW travelling at 92mph over a distance of 300 metres, 32mph in excess of the limit for the road.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said further checks showed the defendant’s insurance had been cancelled at the time of the incident and there was no Vehicle Test Certificate.

Dungannon Courthouse.

Defence lawyer Craig Patton said Mahoney was not aware that the vehicle was not insured as he had not received any notification from his broker.

Advertisement

Advertisement