Cookstown motorist handed three-month ban for having no driving licence

A Cookstown motorist involved in a two-vehicle collision on the dual carriageway has been disqualified from driving for three months.

Nicola Ward, aged 44, from Letteran Road, was also fined £250 with a £15 offender's levy for having no driving licence arising out of the incident more than two years ago.

Prosecuting counsel told Dungannon Magistrates Court, sitting in Omagh, that on December 11, 2021, the defendant was travelling on the carriageway when she struck the rear of a car which was stationary intending to turn off the carriageway, causing it to make a 180 degree turn in the roadway.

Omagh Courthouse where Dungannon Magistrates Court is held. Credit: Google

The lawyer told the court that both motorists declined to make statements and damage was covered by Ward’s insurance.

Imposing the penalities, District Judge Peter Magill remarked that Ward “hadn’t even bothered to turn up” for the court case.