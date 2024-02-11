Cookstown motorist who made ‘stupid mistake’ is banned from driving for six months
and live on Freeview channel 276
Paul Nathan McMullan, aged 27, from Millburn Park in the town, was also placed on Probation for 12 months and fined £185 with a £15 offender’s levy.
McMullan admitted having no driving licence and no insurance on June 30 last year.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Dungannon Magistrates Court heard the offences came to light when the defendant was stopped at a vehicle checkpoint on Westland Road, Cookstown, at 9pm.
Prosecuting counsel said it transpired the defendant’s licence had been medically revoked and he could not provide insurance.
The lawyer added police enquiries showed there was no insurance policy in place.
A defence lawyer explained that the defendant no longer used drugs and had made a fresh application for a driving licence.
Imposing the penalities, District Judge Michael Ranaghan told McMullan that it was a “stupid mistake” and ordered him to comply with the Probation Service.