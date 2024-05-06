Cookstown police appeal after cyclist is hit by car
The incident happened on the Lissan Road, Cookstown on Saturday, April 27 at approximately 10.45am.
A police spokesperson urged anyone who may have seen the incident to come forward.
"A cyclist was struck by a car causing him to come off his bicycle. The driver of this car chose not to stop after this collision. We have no further description of the vehicle.
“We are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed this collision and we would urge anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage to contact us.”
A full police investigation is currently underway and anyone who has information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference number 548 of 27/04/24 or use the PSNI online reporting form.