Racist graffiti daubed in various locations in Cookstown has been strongly condemned.

The graffiti – noted on buildings in several areas including James Street, Burn Road and Loy Street – shows nazi symbols and uses aggressive language.

Police have confirmed they are investigating the matter as a racially-motivated hate crime.

SDLP Mid Ulster candidate Councillor Denise Johnston has condemned those responsible.

Racist graffiti has been daubed on several locations in Cookstown. Picture: Google

“This graffiti is absolutely disgusting. It has no place here and it doesn’t represent people in Cookstown.

"I’ve been here this morning talking to people, everyone is shocked and horrified at the naked and aggressive hate that has been put on display.

"I would appeal to anyone who knows anything about this to come forward to police. The recent raise in hate incidents is a serious problem and it underscores how urgently we need new legislation to deal with people who think that they can attack others in our community and get away with it. I will be writing to the Justice Minister seeking an urgent update on her promised hate crime law.

"We have been in touch with the council to make sure this graffiti is removed as soon as possible.”

Police are appealing for information from the public following the appearance of the graffiti.

Local policing Inspector Ross said: "I want to assure the public that we take all reports of hate crime extremely seriously. There is no place in our society for such behaviour.

"Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to call 101, quoting reference number 1255 of 27/05/24.”