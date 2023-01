Police say nothing untoward was found after the report of a suspicious object in Cookstown this evening (Monday).

A number of cordons were put in place and the public were asked to avoid the Coagh Street area of the town during the incident.

In an update, the PSNI said: “The security alert in Coagh Street, Cookstown has ended.

“Officers conducted a public safety operation in the area and a suspicious object located has been declared as nothing untoward. All roads have now reopened.

