A man has been arrested after two people sustained stab wounds at an under 16s Gaelic football match in Co Tyrone on Thursday evening.

Emergency services responded to a report of a stabbing incident at Paddy Cullen Park sports ground in Convent Road, Cookstown, where Cookstown Fr Rocks under 16s were playing Fintona Pearses under 16s.

Police confirmed that officers and colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended the scene and that two people had sustained stab wounds.

One man was taken to hospital and the second received treatment at the scene

Police and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service colleagues attended the scene of a stabbing incident at a sports ground in the Convent Road area of Cookstown on Thursday evening. Picture credit: Pacemaker

A PSNI spokesperson added: “A man, aged in his 40s has been arrested and will be taken to custody for questioning.

"Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have footage that could assist our investigation is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1960 of 06/07/23.”

In a statement, Cookstown Fr Rocks said: “Following a very serious incident at Padráig O’ Cuilinn Pairc this evening (Thursday) during an under 16 Championship match our thoughts are with the individuals impacted by it.

"The committee will now work to ensure that children and young people who witnessed this disturbing and very serious incident have the support and assistance that they require in the coming days.