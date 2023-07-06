Register
A 42-year-old man arrested after two men were injured during a stabbing incident at a GAA match in Cookstown on Thursday night has been released on police bail to allow for further enquiries.
By Valerie Martin
Published 7th Jul 2023, 00:53 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 19:15 BST

Emergency services responded to a report of a stabbing incident at Paddy Cullen Park sports ground in Convent Road, Cookstown, where Cookstown Fr Rocks under 16s were playing Fintona Pearses under 16s.

Police confirmed that officers and colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended the scene and that two people had sustained stab wounds.

One man was taken to hospital and the second received treatment at the scene

Paddy Cullen Park in Cookstown where two people were stabbed at a youth Gaelic football game on Thursday evening. Picture credit: PacemakerPaddy Cullen Park in Cookstown where two people were stabbed at a youth Gaelic football game on Thursday evening. Picture credit: Pacemaker
Police have appealed to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have footage that could assist in their investigation to come forward. They should contact police on 101 quoting reference 1960 of 06/07/23.

In a statement, Cookstown Fr Rocks said: “Following a very serious incident at Padráig O’ Cuilinn Pairc this evening (Thursday) during an under 16 Championship match our thoughts are with the individuals impacted by it.

"The committee will now work to ensure that children and young people who witnessed this disturbing and very serious incident have the support and assistance that they require in the coming days.

Paddy Cullen Park in Cookstown. Picture credit: PacemakerPaddy Cullen Park in Cookstown. Picture credit: Pacemaker
"The club will be making no further comment on this.”