Cookstown vehicle search leads to seizure of 'significant' amount of suspected drugs
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A ‘significant’ amount of suspected Class A and Class B drugs has been discovered during a police search of a vehicle in Cookstown.
Officers stopped the vehicle on Union Street on Thursday.
“Three individuals were arrested and have since been interviewed,” a police spokesperson confirmed.
"We remain committed to tackling the harm caused by illegal drugs and thank the public for their continued support.
"If you have any concerns or information, you can report it anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”