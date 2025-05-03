Cookstown vehicle search leads to seizure of 'significant' amount of suspected drugs

By Valerie Martin
Published 3rd May 2025, 10:23 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A ‘significant’ amount of suspected Class A and Class B drugs has been discovered during a police search of a vehicle in Cookstown.

Officers stopped the vehicle on Union Street on Thursday.

“Three individuals were arrested and have since been interviewed,” a police spokesperson confirmed.

"We remain committed to tackling the harm caused by illegal drugs and thank the public for their continued support.

"If you have any concerns or information, you can report it anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice