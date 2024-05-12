Cookstown woman given Conditional Discharge for possessing cannabis and fireworks

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 12th May 2024, 11:02 BST
A Cookstown woman has been given a Conditional Discharge for 12 months at Dungannon Magistrates Court, sitting in Omagh, on charges of possessing cannabis and possessing fireworks without a licence.

Naomi McCombe (44) from Burn Road, admitted possessing the Class B drug and fireworks without a licence on October 6 last.

Prosecuting counsel said police carried out a search at the defendant’s address under the misuse of drugs act and found a small quantity of cannabis and fireworks.

The lawyer said McCombe made a full admission.

Omagh Courthouse where Dungannon Court is held. Credit: GoogleOmagh Courthouse where Dungannon Court is held. Credit: Google
Omagh Courthouse where Dungannon Court is held. Credit: Google

Defence solicitor Colin Donnelly said the defendant had been “forthright” with the police and assisted them in finding the cannabis.

Mr Donnelly stressed McCombe has completely eradicated drugs from her lifestyle as the Social Services were brought in and this had caused consternation within the family.

He explained that the fireworks were in the roofspace and had been there for sometime.

Deputy District Judge Trevor Browne made an order for the destruction of the drugs and fireworks.