Cookstown woman given Conditional Discharge for possessing cannabis and fireworks

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Cookstown woman has been given a Conditional Discharge for 12 months at Dungannon Magistrates Court, sitting in Omagh, on charges of possessing cannabis and possessing fireworks without a licence.

Naomi McCombe (44) from Burn Road, admitted possessing the Class B drug and fireworks without a licence on October 6 last.

Prosecuting counsel said police carried out a search at the defendant’s address under the misuse of drugs act and found a small quantity of cannabis and fireworks.

The lawyer said McCombe made a full admission.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Omagh Courthouse where Dungannon Court is held. Credit: Google

Defence solicitor Colin Donnelly said the defendant had been “forthright” with the police and assisted them in finding the cannabis.

Mr Donnelly stressed McCombe has completely eradicated drugs from her lifestyle as the Social Services were brought in and this had caused consternation within the family.

He explained that the fireworks were in the roofspace and had been there for sometime.