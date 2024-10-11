Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A couple have been sentenced for offences in relation to supplying illegal subscriptions for streaming services that involved more than £700,000.

Cormac McGuckin and Maura McGuckin, both of The Meadows in Bellaghy, were sentenced at Omagh Crown Court on Friday.

The sentencing follows an investigation in relation to the sale of illegal subscriptions for television channels and broadcasters, with more than £700,000 involved.

On June 4 of this year, Cormac McGuckin, aged 38 years old, admitted charges including participating in a fraudulent business on dates between January 1, 2016 and June 18, 2020. He also admitted possessing articles for use in fraud on June 18, 2020. He also admitted charges of converting criminal property, possessing criminal property and transferring criminal property.

Omagh courthouse. Picture: Google

He has been sentenced to four years, half to be served in prison and half on licence.

Also, on June 4, Maura McGuckin admitted converting criminal property on holiday-related expenses and car payments, and possessing criminal property. The offences occurred between April 21, 2017 and June 18, 2020.

The 34-year-old has been sentenced to a 12 month sentence, suspended for two years.

The total sum of money involved in all of the charges pled guilty to by both Cormac McGuckin and Maura McGuckin amounted to more than £700,000.

Speaking after sentencing, Detective Sergeant Robinson said: “After we were contacted by Federation Against Copyright Theft (FACT), a lengthy and complex investigation was conducted by Mid Ulster Criminal Investigation Branch detectives, along with local uniform officers.

"This was a brazen operation that ran for several years and as though it was a legitimate, legal business. The proceeds of which were used for multiple vehicle loans for high-end car brands, while there was also various large payments on holiday-related expenses.

"This is not a victimless crime as this type of operation has a direct impact on businesses and consumers and our message to anyone involved in this type of crime is that it will not be tolerated and, working with partner agencies, police will investigate.

"Users and subscribers of illegal services should also be aware that they too are committing an offence for which they can be identified and prosecuted.

"It is no surprise that those who provide illegal streaming have no concerns for your private information, including bank details. The software and devices used to stream the footage can be used to harvest personal data. That ‘cheap subscription’ could end up costing you an awful lot more."

Det Serg Robinson added: “Thank you to FACT, to our District colleagues who assisted in our investigation, and colleagues in other Police Service departments who helped.”

A confiscation investigation has been conducted by Economic Crime Unit with a view to seizing the defendants’ available assets. The amount to be confiscated will be determined at a future hearing.

Kieron Sharp, chief executive officer of FACT, said the sentencing “marks another victory in the ongoing battle against illegal streaming”.

"This operation generated substantial profits at the expense of legitimate content owners, undermining the integrity of the creative industry.

"We commend the PSNI for their diligent efforts in this complex investigation, which highlights the critical role of law enforcement in protecting intellectual property rights.”