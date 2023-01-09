With rising concerns around a corresponding increase in crime during the current economic climate, Antrim and Newtownabbey Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP) will be hosting two policing focused public meetings across the borough later this month.

The events will take place on January 26 at Stiles Community Centre, Antrim from 10.30am – 12.30pm and the Valley Leisure Centre, Newtownabbey from 2pm – 4pm.

Residents will be provided with key crime prevention advice on protecting themselves, their homes and their online security. There will also be an opportunity to speak to police alongside a range of attending organisations who are providing support to communities.

Antrim and Newtownabbey PCSP Chairperson, Cllr Michael Goodman commented: “The current financial strains are exerting extreme additional pressures on people from all angles and unfortunately this may also present an increase in frauds, scams and criminality.

"It is important that people have the opportunity to speak to local police to learn more about how to protect their homes, businesses and finances.”

PSNI Chief Inspector, David Moore added: “The PSNI welcome this opportunity afforded by the PCSP, during Neighbourhood Policing Week (January 23 to January 27), to meet and speak with communities and discuss some of our concerns as well as providing key crime prevention information.”

A council spokesperson explained: “If you have any community safety concerns, PCSP would encourage you to take this opportunity to discuss these, hear about initiatives and learn more about how you can secure your finances, home and/or business. The is an open meeting and everyone is welcome to attend."