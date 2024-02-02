Costly insurance quotes leads man before Craigavon court charged with motoring offences
Jatinder Pal Singh, aged 30, from West Street in Portadown appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with using a motor vehicle without insurance, having no driving licence and failing to display R plates.
A prosecutor told the court that on Saturday, October 14 last year, at around 12.40am, police were on patrol at Meadow Lane in Portadown and stopped the defendant’s vehicle at High Street.
Police spoke with the defendant and ascertained there was no insurance. He showed police an email of a policy which commenced on October 11 and expired on October 12. Further inquires found the defendant passed his driving test on October 4 and was only permitted to drive automatic vehicles.
The defendant’s solicitor said his client had just arrived in this country, having lived in Australia from 2019.
“He had bought the vehicle and contacted the insurance, the cheapest of which was £3,000. He then took out what he thought was three-day insurance to try and shop around for cheaper insurance, however his insurance transpired to be only for one day. He is detected on the 14th with having no insurance, not realising his insurance had elapsed, however he gets full insurance later that day.”
District Judge Francis Rafferty imposed six penalty points for having no insurance and fined the defendant £350 plus the Offender Levy. For having no licence he was given three penalty points and fined £100. For having no R plates he was fined £100.