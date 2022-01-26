Council calls for an end to online abuse

Members agreed that it is important to show civic leadership by encouraging everyone to be considerate of others and their feelings when making comments on social media.

In bringing forward the Motion, Councillor Mackin said, “In today’s society it is unacceptable that anyone can be negatively impacted by others online.

“Those who have a social media account should be responsible and considerate when using at all times.

Councillor Uel Mackin

“The host platforms also need to accept responsibility for failures in terms of timely removal of hurtful and abusive comments that breach their conditions of use. There can be no hiding place for offenders.

“As the Online Safety Bill makes its way through the parliamentary process, we would like to focus the minds of everyone. We all have a duty of care to others.

“We all live together in our community and need to show respect in person and online.

“Elected members and officers of the council are united in the ambition to see a stop to online abuse, inappropriate comments and want protection and appropriate anonymity for victims.”

Mayor Alderman Stephen Martin welcoming this Motion added: “As Mayor I am committed to joining the dots between individuals, groups and organisations.

“Our council was unanimous in saying that online safety must stay at the top of the political agenda until real progress is made to tackle the ugly side of social media in particular.

“People should always to be able to speak their mind and debate their points of view robustly if they so wish.

“When we descend into personal abuse and an online culture of hate in all its forms we have to recognise it is a threat to the wellbeing of our community. I urge everyone to think before they post online and ask themselves how would this make me feel?”