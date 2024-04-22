Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Speaking at a meeting of the council’s Community Planning Committee at Mossley Mill, Threemilewater DUP Alderman Stephen Ross said: “We will not have any police stations at all that are front facing in Newtownabbey. My concern is that more issues will be thrown on to us as a council.”

He expressed concern about funding for Policing and Community Safety Partnerships which he said is decreasing “year on year”.

The PSNI has announced it plans to close 11 station enquiry offices reducing the current number from 28 to 17 as a result of “the current financial and resource pressures facing the Police Service”. The PSNI has stressed these are “not station closures”.

Newtownabbey Police Station. Photo by Google

The PSNI’s enquiry offices are staffed by third party private sector contractors. The affected offices are at Lisburn Road; Strandtown; Tennent Street and Woodbourne in Belfast and in Bangor; Banbridge; Magherafelt; Dungannon; Lisnaskea; Waterside and Newtownabbey.

Announcing the decision, Assistant Chief Constable for Local Policing, Bobby Singleton said: “Last month, the Chief Constable informed the Northern Ireland Policing Board that as a consequence of the current financial and resource pressures facing the Police Service, the decision has been taken to reduce the number of station enquiry offices from 28 to 17.

“This is not a decision we have taken lightly and we are conscious there may be an actual or perceived loss of accessibility, visibility and ability to respond to the needs of the community. However, the PSNI is facing unprecedented financial pressure and savings are necessary to deliver a sustainable and effective organisation.

Ald Stephen Ross. Pic supplied by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council

“The Police Service is shrinking and as a result, the level of service the public can expect to see is going to change.”

Last February, Antrim and Newtownabbey Council approved a £7m three-storey flagship office development for the site of the former police station at Glenwell Road, Glengormley.

Ballyclare Police Station went on the market in 2019 for almost £0.5m. A planning application was submitted to the council in 2022 for 20 apartments.

The Ballyclare station was one of 12 identified as no longer required to carry out policing business effectively.