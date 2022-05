The damage to the wooden structure, which provides a popular photo opportunity for tourists and visitors, was reported to the local authority on Tuesday morning (May 3).

Providing an update to the Carrick Times today (Thursday), a council spokesperson said: “Council will be liaising with the PSNI. Council is examining the costs of repair works.

“Repairs should take one to two weeks, provided there are no supply issues.”

Damage was caused to the iconic stocks this week. (Pic by Google).