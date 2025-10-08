Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council has been working with the PSNI to access CCTV footage following a vandalism attack at Glengormley War Memorial, councillors have been told.

Photos show the war memorial, which pays tribute to ‘members of HM Forces who gave their lives in the two world wars and subsequent conflicts’, daubed with spray paint, during an incident which is believed to have taken place overnight on Friday, October 3.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “It was reported to police at 4.45pm on Saturday, October 4, that sometime overnight on Friday, graffiti had been daubed on the war memorial.”

Police have said enquiries about the incident at Lilian Bland Community Park, which is being treated as a “hate crime”, are continuing.

Speaking at a meeting of the borough council’s Operations Committee which was held at Antrim Civic Centre, on Monday evening, Macedon Ulster Unionist Councillor Robert Foster said: “I condemn totally the despicable attack on the cenotaph in Glengormley at the weekend.

“I have lost count now of the amount of times the cenotaph has been attacked. It is absolutely deplorable that this keeps happening. This is akin to somebody going into a graveyard and desecrating graves.”

Cllr Foster noted the council has “invested heavily” in CCTV at this site because of previous attacks. He asked if CCTV has “picked up anything and if it is monitored”.

He went on to say he believed the graffiti was “not picked up” until the next day by a passer-by.

A council officer confirmed there is CCTV within the area of the war memorial, adding the council has been working with the PSNI “in terms of requesting access to CCTV”.

He also indicated monitoring of a council camera takes place at Mossley Mill until a certain time, which he said, would lead him to believe the incident took place afterwards.

Cllr Foster replied: “Surely it should be monitored all the time? I think it should be monitored continuously.” The officer said: “We could look at the potential of extending those hours.”

Glengormley DUP Alderman Paula Bradley stated: “It is utter sadness when I see Glengormley War Memorial desecrated in that way.” She recalled services of remembrance which were attended by veterans with “tears in their eyes remembering their times during the war.”

“It upsets me greatly that someone is so filled with depravity to think this is a good idea. It is so sad, really sad,” she added before paying tribute to the memory of “those men, no longer with us, the men who did not come home to us”.

Threemilewater DUP Ald Stephen Ross asked if trees have been trimmed to enable a view of the cenotaph. He was told trees have been “cut back at Lilian Bland Park to ensure a clear view”.

Ald Ross asked members from the “other side of the chamber” to show leadership, adding there are members within the chamber who “continue to talk about lack of leadership from Unionist/Loyalist people”.

“They are quite good at throwing things across the floor at us. I am doing the same to them. Step up and talk to your young people.”

Macedeon Independent Cllr Stafford Ward commented that council wardens “knew exactly where these kids were” previously and now community workers have to “go out and tackle these people”. “It is about time we took responsibility too,” he stressed.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter