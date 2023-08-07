An Islandmagee fuel company has today (Monday, August 7) been fined £40,000 at Belfast Crown Court for failing to ensure the health, safety and welfare of employees.

An Islandmagee fuel company has been fined £40,000 at Belfast Crown Court for failing to ensure the health, safety and welfare of employees. Image: Police Service of Northern Ireland

Tweeds, formerly known as Tweeds Fuels, entered a guilty plea to the charge on June 29.

The charge relates to the death of 52-year-old Peter Reid, who was killed in a road traffic collision on the Ballyrobert Road, Ballyclare on July 1, 2021 when he became trapped under an oil tanker.

Detective Sergeant Lyttle said: "Workplace transport is a significant hazard and the risks must be recognised and managed. The consequences are too great and can sadly result in devastating outcomes.