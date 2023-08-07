Register
County Antrim fuel company fined £40,000 after death of employee

An Islandmagee fuel company has today (Monday, August 7) been fined £40,000 at Belfast Crown Court for failing to ensure the health, safety and welfare of employees.
By Helena McManus
Published 7th Aug 2023, 14:55 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 14:55 BST
An Islandmagee fuel company has been fined £40,000 at Belfast Crown Court for failing to ensure the health, safety and welfare of employees. Image: Police Service of Northern Ireland

Tweeds, formerly known as Tweeds Fuels, entered a guilty plea to the charge on June 29.

The charge relates to the death of 52-year-old Peter Reid, who was killed in a road traffic collision on the Ballyrobert Road, Ballyclare on July 1, 2021 when he became trapped under an oil tanker.

Detective Sergeant Lyttle said: "Workplace transport is a significant hazard and the risks must be recognised and managed. The consequences are too great and can sadly result in devastating outcomes.

“Our thoughts, today, remain with the family, friends and work colleagues of Peter Reid who tragically lost his life as a result of this collision.”