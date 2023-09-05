Register
County Antrim skincare clinic boss accused of breaching human medicines regulations

A Northern Ireland skincare clinic boss accused of breaching human medicines regulations is expected to confirm next month if he is contesting the charges, a judge has declared.
By Alan Erwin
Published 5th Sep 2023, 16:18 BST
Nick Watkins, of Forthaven in Ballyclare, is accused of a total of 14 offences.

The 51-year-old was expected to appear at Belfast Magistrates’ Court for the first hearing in the case. He did not attend, however, as a defence lawyer raised issues about the service of prosecution documents.

Granting a four-week adjournment, District Judge George Conner said: “It is a significant case from what I can see and a lot of papers to be read. But at that stage I do need to have a proper indication as to how the matter is being met.”

Laganside courts in Belfast. Picture: GoogleLaganside courts in Belfast. Picture: Google
Watkins is reportedly the main practitioner at Mac Aesthetics now based in Glengormley. The cosmetic clinic offers a range of anti-wrinkle and body sculpting treatments, with its website stating that all comply with health and safety and environmental health standards.

Watkins is charged with two counts of advertising prescription-only medicines, namely Botox and Ozempic, in December last year.

He also faces nine counts of possessing medicinal products with intent to supply other than in accordance with a prescription on dates between July and December 2022.

Three further charges on the prosecution summons relate to allegedly having unauthorised medicinal products.

No further details were disclosed during the brief preliminary court hearing on Tuesday (September 5).