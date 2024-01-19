A Co Tyrone man has been returned for trial accused of murdering Cookstown man Damien Heagney.

Stephen Eugene McCourt, aged 40, from McGartland Terrace, Dromore, Omagh, is charged with killing Mr Heagney between December 30, 2021 and January 6, 2022.

McCourt said he had no objection to the holding of a preliminary enquiry when he appeared at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday.

Murder victim Damien Heagney. Credit: PSNI

He replied ‘no’ when asked by the court clerk if he wished to say anything in answer to the charge.

Defence lawyer Blaine Nugent told the court the case against McCourt is “wholly circumstantial.”

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said there was a prima facie case case to answer.

McCourt was remanded in continuing custody until his arraignment at Laganside Crown Court on March 1.