County Tyrone man further remanded in custody charged over seizure of cannabis in Larne estimated to be worth '£425,000'

By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 19th Sep 2025, 06:00 BST
A 47-year-old County Tyrone man charged in connection with the seizure of drugs estimated by police to be worth over £400,000 has been further remanded in custody at Ballymena Magistrates Court.

Alan Moore, of Killeen Road near Victoria Bridge, on Thursday, appeared via video link from prison where he has been on remand on the charge.

He is accused of possession of cannabis with intent to supply on March 29 this year.

General view of Larne Harbour. Image: Googleplaceholder image
The charge is in relation to the seizure of suspected cannabis with an estimated street value of around £425,000 by detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Organised Crime Branch, who stopped a man in a lorry travelling from the area of Larne Harbour.

The case was sent to Antrim Crown Court for arraignment on October 16.

