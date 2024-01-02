Register
BREAKING

County Tyrone teenager accused of assault and criminal damage

A Tyrone teenager has been connected to charges of assault and criminal damage.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 12:14 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2024, 12:14 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Nineteen-year-old Jamie McDonagh, from Sycamore Heights in Dungannon, faces charges of assault thereby causing actual bodily harm, common assault and criminal damage relating to an iPhone.

Dungannon Magistrates Court heard on Friday that the alleged offences happened on December 10 and September 16 last year.

A police officer said she could connect the defendant to the charges before the court.

The district judge adjourned the case until January 12 for McDonagh to be in attendance.