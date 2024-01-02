County Tyrone teenager accused of assault and criminal damage
A Tyrone teenager has been connected to charges of assault and criminal damage.
Nineteen-year-old Jamie McDonagh, from Sycamore Heights in Dungannon, faces charges of assault thereby causing actual bodily harm, common assault and criminal damage relating to an iPhone.
Dungannon Magistrates Court heard on Friday that the alleged offences happened on December 10 and September 16 last year.
A police officer said she could connect the defendant to the charges before the court.
The district judge adjourned the case until January 12 for McDonagh to be in attendance.