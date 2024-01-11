A man accused of murdering Ballymena woman Chloe Mitchell appeared in handcuffs in the dock at the town's Magistrates Court on Thursday where police were granted permission to question him "in relation to other separate offences".

Brandon Rainey (27), with an address listed as James Street in Ballymena, has been in custody on remand charged with murdering 21-year-old Ms Mitchell between June 2-5 last year.

Extensive searches for Ms Mitchell had taken place in the Ballymena area in June. She was last seen on CCTV in the early hours of Saturday June 3 in Ballymena town centre.

Police launched a murder investigation after human remains were found in the Ballymena area. A property in the James Street area was cordoned off by police.

A police officer confirmed to Thursday's Court the PSNI wished to question Rainey "in relation to other separate offences to that to which he is presently in custody".