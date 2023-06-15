Register
Court hear missing Magherafelt man claimed he had been abducted by four males

A man who claimed he had been abducted by four males from his Magherafelt home, has been jailed for two months.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 15th Jun 2023, 15:45 BST
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 15:45 BST

Andrew Paul Morrow (44), with an address at Leckagh Drive in the town, admitted a charge of damaging an electronic tag belonging to G4s on May 29.

Magherafelt Magistrates Court was told on Wednesday that on May 29 this year at 4.45am, police received a missing person call from an address in Magherafelt.

Prosecuting counsel said at 10am police spoke to the defendant who told them he had been abducted by four males who had tied him up and took him out over the garden fence.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held.Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held.
Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held.

However, CCTV footage examined by police showed the defendant leave the house at 4.35am and return again at 8.05am, said the lawyer.

He said there were no other males in the footage and Morrow was arrested for damaging an electronic tag.

Counsel said the defendant later admitted taking his partner’s medication and cutting off the tag with a knife. He claimed the medication must have affected his thinking.

A defence lawyer told District Judge Oonagh Mullan that Morrow was currently on remand in Maghaberry Prison on other matters.

He explained that the defendant had taken some of his partner’s medication and later woke up in a field.

The lawyer said his behaviour has had consequences for him in that he has lost his relationship, lost his bail, and was now back serving a period of custody.

Judge Mullan said she would deal with this charge by imposing a two-month jail sentence.